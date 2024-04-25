You are here: Home - News -

News

BTL2024: Landlords should seek tax advice to manage financial challenges

by:
  • 25/04/2024
  • 0
BTL2024: Landlords should seek tax advice to manage financial challenges
Mortgage brokers should recommend their landlord clients see a tax adviser to cope with the higher rate environment, it was said at the Mortgage Solutions Buy to Let Event.

During a panel session, Louisa Ritchie, key account manager at Fleet Mortgages, and James Forth, head of sales at Kent Reliance and Precise Mortgages, said the buy-to-let (BTL) market was performing better than last year as lower rates, product choice and improved yields spurred landlords on.

However, one delegate said as a broker, they were still seeing landlords struggle to refinance onto a higher rate as it reduced their cash flow. 

Forth agreed and said some landlords would be faced with “serious cash flow restrictions” and possible “negative equity”. 

He said professional landlords could seek tax advice and consider borrowing through a limited company, as some were “slow to switch on with what was happening” and were seeing the downsides to borrowing in their personal name. 

Ritchie said another challenge was that because many lenders in the BTL sector were non-bank-funded, “they’ve not been able to offer a product transfer proposition”. She said this was changing and there was more innovation, but it was “quite difficult”. 

“There’s restrictions on it. It’s not because lenders don’t want to, we do to help you and your landlord clients. But we are getting there, we are trying as lenders to help landlord clients going forward, so I think we’ll see more and more innovation around that,” Ritchie added. 

She also said there were a number of high-fee products in the market last year but, now that rates were starting to settle, “you’ll probably see that type of thing go”. 

Ritchie added: “Fewer are the days where you’ll see lenders with fees of 7% or 8%. 

“Going forward, you’re going to see a lot of lenders pulling out of the high-fee market now that rates are settling a bit.” 

 

Considering the impact of rates on yield returns

During a later presentation, Ian Hall, regional account manager for the North at Landbay, made a similar suggestion regarding landlords seeking tax advice. 

Speaking about yields and how higher mortgage rates could reduce this, he said: “You’ve got to remind the landlord that they can cope with it now, but what about when they’re doing their tax return for this year? They need to look at their portfolio to make sure they can afford to pay their tax return.” 

Hall also said brokers should make themselves aware of average yields and look at the data to get familiar with the locations their landlord clients operated in. 

 

If you are interested in learning more about the BTL sector, the Buy to Let Event is still taking place next week in Cardiff on 1 May and Reading on 2 May; register here to attend.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/