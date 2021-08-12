You are here: Home - News -

News

Just Group looks to cut exposure to UK property with sale of mortgages portfolio

by:
  • 12/08/2021
  • 0
Just Group looks to cut exposure to UK property with sale of mortgages portfolio
Just Group is in advanced talks to sell a portfolio of mortgages, it revealed, as it posted £275.5m of new lifetime mortgage advances for H1.

 

The new business figure was up 23 per cent on £223.7m in H1 2020. The growth reflected higher retirement income sales, with £27m of origination “on behalf of a third party”, for which Just earns origination and administration fees, but holds no economic exposure.

The group said it would reduce the proportion of new business backed by lifetime mortgages to 20 per cent over time.

This came as its new business margin was impacted by tightening credit spreads, particularly on lifetime mortgages, arising from a rise in risk-free interest rates.

Just said it would continue focusing on pricing discipline and risk selection and, through distribution, target specific sub-segments of the market, such as shorter-duration loans to older borrowers, and borrowers with enough income to service interest.

 

Property price volatility

The disposal of seven per cent of its in-force portfolio formed part of a strategy to reduce balance sheet exposure to UK property, following regulatory changes in 2018.

The interim statement noted that a drop in residential property values could reduce amounts received from lifetime mortgage redemptions. As well, regulatory capital needed to support the possible shortfall would rise if values fell.

On the other hand, if prices grow significantly, this could increase the number of early redemptions, resulting in higher cashflows and consequential reinvestment risk.

Just already sold a portfolio of loans secured by residential mortgages, with a fair value of £600.8m, in December 2020.

The upcoming sale was likely to result in a “circa £125m net of tax loss”, the company said.

Just did not pay an interim dividend, saying it was “lead to a degree of caution” by possible effects on the economy of the upcoming withdrawal of government pandemic stimulus packages.

Caution was adopted even though the company made significant progress building its capital base to accommodate regulation on equity release mortgages, and continued growing underlying organic capital generation, in H1. 

The group held £7.9bn of investments in lifetime mortgages as of 30 June, down from £8.3bn at the start of the year.

The average loan-to-value ratio of the mortgage portfolio was 35.9 per cent. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Lockdown easing kickstarts economy

UK gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 following the easing of...

Close