Know Your BDM: Tyler Sullivan, Gatehouse Bank

  • 15/03/2024
This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Tyler Sullivan, business development manager (BDM) at Gatehouse Bank.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Gatehouse Bank?

I cover the Midlands, East Anglia, the South West and the South East, including Watford and Enfield. We currently have around 170 brokers and over 128 firms partnering with us, as well as an ever-growing network of advisers across the country. This presents a fantastic opportunity to actively build new relationships. 

 

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job? 

The most valuable skill to have when it comes to my day-to-day role is being able to quickly build and maintain relationships. 

It’s also important to be able to clearly address any potentially complex client scenarios against our proposition. 

 

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on? 

I’m interested in the specialist commercial finance sector, which is why I’m currently completing a qualification to become a certified practitioner in specialist property finance. It’s always important to me to enhance my knowledge and it’s valuable to understand the wider sector. 

 

What is the hardest part of your job? 

The most challenging part of my role is advising brokers of an unfavourable outcome. There are many factors to consider upon the assessment of client scenarios, and whilst I’m comfortable delivering the news, I always like to provide a positive solution for a broker. 

 

What do you love most about your job? 

My favourite part of my job is connecting with new people every day. I really enjoy building relationships and discussing the ever-changing and dynamic market with people from all different backgrounds. I’m also very fortunate to have an excellent line manager and team around me, who certainly make every day enjoyable. 

 

What is the best piece of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you? 

The best piece of advice I’ve been given is that when you’re faced with an opportunity that seems daunting, it’s often a sign that you should do it. This is something I try to stand by as I believe that being outside of your comfort zone really helps build confidence and courage in a working environment.

 

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market? 

As well as reviewing news articles and competitor activity, my daily conversations with brokers are an invaluable way of gathering information on the latest market developments and insights.

 

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

One of the most unique cases I’ve supported was the completion of a 27-bed property in Norwich. This property stands out as one of the largest I’ve dealt with as it was a house in multiple occupation. 

 

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)? 

A case that stuck with me was when I assisted a broker who was struggling to submit an urgent case due to technical difficulties. To help him through each stage of application submission and task requirements, I remained available out of our usual business hours to ensure the application could meet the deadline. The positive feedback that I received from the broker filled me with pride. 

 

What was your motivation for choosing this career? 

I enjoy helping people achieve their property ownership goals. Having recently purchased my first home, I understand that it can be a daunting process. I really value being able to put customers’ minds at ease by offering support and helping to improve their journeys. 

Being part of a Sharia-compliant bank provides plenty of opportunities for me to support brokers, especially with more complex and niche client scenarios. 

 

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why? 

I’d choose to be a surveyor. I believe it would be a challenging, but rewarding job as it requires such a wide skill set and understanding of different properties.

 

