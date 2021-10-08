Pepper Money expands LTV for limited edition resi range

Pepper Money has increased loan to value (LTV) options for its limited edition residential range increasing its cap from 75 per cent LTV to 85 per cent.

The range, which is available on two and five-year fixed rates, can be accessed at 65, 75, 80 and 85 per cent LTV.

Two-year fixed rates start from 2.9 per cent, while five-year fixed rates start from 2.95 per cent.

The limited edition range is suitable for customers who haven’t had a County Court Judgement or default in 48 months. Borrowers who fail a credit score with a mainstream lender or those with unsecured missed payments are also eligible.

It comes with free valuation and a completion fee of £995.

The lender has cut the completion fee on its limited edition Pepper 60 buy-to-let product from two per cent to one per cent. Individual landlords and limited companies are eligible.

Paul Adams (pictured), Pepper Money’s sales director, said: “We’re proud to continue evolving our product range to meet the needs of brokers and their customers and our updated residential limited edition products are now available to customers with smaller deposits. This means that even more people can benefit from our low limited edition rates.”