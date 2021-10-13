Nominations open for the 2022 Equity Release Awards

Mortgage Solutions launched the inaugural Equity Release Awards in 2005 and continues to support and recognise the increasing importance of this key sector and the excellence of the providers and financial advisers who serve their customers within.

Nominations for awards will be open until Friday 29 October.

To nominate please click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/equity-release-awards/nominate/?pfat=f11332e0629d4eedb795cf1f324d525f

Adviser categories

Best Financial Adviser – 5 or fewer advisers sponsored by Aviva

We are looking for you to recognise firms rather than individuals. Your nomination should be based on a combination of the company’s commitment to the best possible outcome for its customers, business performance and the consistent quality of its advice. The company will have demonstrated an exhaustive knowledge of the product spectrum and the concerns and needs of its client base.

Best Financial Adviser – 6-19 advisers sponsored by Just

As above, your nomination should be based on a combination of the company’s commitment to the best possible outcome for its customers, business performance and the consistent quality of its advice. The company will have demonstrated an exhaustive knowledge of the product spectrum and the concerns and needs of its client base.

Best Financial Adviser – 20+ advisers sponsored by Canada Life

As above, your nomination should be based on a combination of the company’s commitment to the best possible outcome for its customers, its business performance and the consistent quality of its advice. It will have demonstrated an exhaustive knowledge of the product spectrum and the concerns and needs of its client base.

Best Individual Adviser sponsored by Legal & General Home Finance

This category recognises an exceptional individual adviser for her or his achievements over the last 12 months. The individual can be a representative from any size of firm, including a sole trader. As above, your nomination should be based on a combination of the best possible outcome for customers, business performance, the consistent quality of its advice and the individual’s commitment to her or his profession.

Best Mortgage Club

This category recognises the mortgage club which offers advisers access to a wide range of equity release providers or equity release referral partners. The club will have demonstrated a high level of service, support, and regulatory control to help to deliver the best customer outcomes through its members.

Best Distributor for Adviser Support, Training & Development sponsored by Hodge

This category recognises the distributor firm (including, but not limited to, adviser firms, networks and clubs, conveyancers, surveyors, and other support services firms in the distribution chain) that have demonstrated new thinking in advice firm support. This includes, but is not limited to, training courses and events, compliance services, customer contact strategies and adviser business development. This also includes technology innovation bringing much-needed efficiencies to help deliver a first-class customer experience. The successful firm will have made a proven positive impact on its own business in the last 12 months, while delivering services that positively enhance the work of its distribution partners.

Other categories

Best Conveyancer

Nominees will provide expert, efficient and practical advice at each step of the process. Successful candidates will have risk and compliance at the heart of their propositions and demonstrate an innovative approach to challenges, while pushing for a consistently faultless service to clients.

Best Surveyor

Nominees will have demonstrated the delivery of a consistently high-quality offering, accurate reports and a quick and efficient service. Candidates will evidence digital enhancements to service and a willingness to engage with or lead industry development.

Best Business Development Manager (an individual from any firm – both telephony or face to face)

This category is open to individuals from all firms – provider, distributor or support services companies. The award will be given to the individual responsible for business development in a face-to-face or telephony capacity. This individual will always go the extra mile for their advisers. Someone who is always available, knows their business inside out and offers support and guidance to the distribution channels they serve. They will take ownership of the relationships, ensuring that they consistently achieve positive results for the intermediary and their business.

Provider categories

Best Overall Provider for Lifetime Mortgages

For the Best Provider Lifetime Mortgages category, please make your assessment in terms of the combination of both the products and service levels provided in the last 12 months. We are looking for a firm which ensures the best customer outcome via the intermediary and consistently meets the needs of distribution partners with both the right blend of product(s) and a consistently high level of service.

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training & Development

The category deliberates over the highest examples of adviser support from a product provider. This includes, but is not limited to, training and development, compliance services, customer contact strategies and adviser business development. This also includes technology innovation that drives broker efficiency and the delivery of a first-class customer experience. The successful firm will have made a proven positive impact on its own business in the last 12 months, while delivering services that positively enhance the business of their distribution partners.

Best Provider for Service

This category focuses on lender service standards and the efficiency of decision-making, underwriting cases, and application processing. Qualities under consideration include: clear upfront communication, consistency and certainty in decision making and standardisation of approach and requirements throughout the application process. The candidate has shown evidence of problem solving in areas like delays, any application anomalies and also delivering an effective post-completion customer experience.

Best Provider for Products

The best provider for products will demonstrate a product offering that considers an effective pricing, criteria, affordability, and accessibility mix which is reflective of adviser and customer demand. They may have challenged the parameters of product design and delivered new thinking on how products are structured, priced and delivered to the consumer via the intermediary. This provider is expanding the equity release market through product development.

Best Underwriter

This award category is open to anyone in this discipline at all levels – director, executive or manager. The nominee will have delivered strong initiatives in the last year to improve the quality of business, overall performance and/or controls within the provider which demonstrates that this individual is exceptional. This candidate demonstrates initiatives which have made a clear, visible impact on the business.

