Clydesdale adds to high LTV range and enhances income multiples

by:
  • 21/10/2021
Clydesdale Bank has expanded its residential mortgage range at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) and enhanced its income multiples.

 

The 95 per cent LTV is available for purchase and remortgage for loans up to £570,000 with a maximum term of 35 years, with both two and five-year fixed rates.

This includes a two-year fixed rate with a rate of 2.67 per cent, with a £999 fee, and a fee-free option at 2.95 per cent.

There is also a five-year fixed rate at 3.08 per cent, with a £999 fee, whilst the free-free option is priced at 3.16 per cent.

To be eligible, flats should be in buildings of four storeys or fewer and cannot be ex-local authority or former Ministry of Defence properties. Applications for remortgage capital raising on new-builds are not accepted.

Newly-qualified professional options are available and have enhanced income multiples of 5.5 times.

The two-year fixed rate is priced at 3.22 per cent and the five-year fixed rate has a rate of 3.49 per cent.

To qualify, customers must be fully qualified within the last five years as an accountant, architect, barrister, chartered surveyor, dentist, medical doctor, pharmacist, pilot, solicitor or vet.

They should also have an income of £40,000 or more.

On the buy-to-let side, the lender has brought out a two and five-year fixed rate at 80 per cent LTV with a rate of 3.25 per cent and 3.28 respectively. Both come with a £1,999 fee.

Clydesdale Bank has also extended the maximum term for its capital and interest mortgages up to 85 per cent LTV to 40 years.

For capital and interest mortgages above 85 per cent LTV, residential interest-only mortgages and all buy-to-let mortgage the maximum term is now 35 years.

