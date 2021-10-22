All the winners of the L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2021

Here are all the winners. Congratulations to all.
Broker categories
Best Broker Firm for New Build sponsored by Precise Mortgages
Alexander Hall Associates
Best Broker Firm for Specialist Lending sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries
SPF Private Clients
Best Broker Firm for Digital Innovation sponsored by Econveyancer
My Simple Mortgage
Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (five advisers and under) sponsored by Saffron for Intermediaries
LIFT-Mortgages
Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (six – 25 advisers) sponsored by BM Solutions
Mortgage Medics
Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (26 – 75 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK
Alexander Hall Associates
Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (76+ advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
John Charcol
Best National Network Partner sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
HL Partnership
Lender categories
Best Lender for Later Life Lending sponsored by Mortgage Solutions
Legal & General Home Finance
Best Lender for Buy to Let sponsored by Connect for Intermediaries
The Mortgage Works
Best Specialist Lender sponsored by Brightstar Financial
Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Best Lender for Service sponsored by Finance Planning Group
Accord Mortgages
Best Lender for Market Leadership sponsored by Specialist Lending Solutions
HSBC UK
Best Lender for Digital Innovation sponsored by Mortgage Brain
Halifax Intermediaries
Business Development Manager of the Year sponsored by Legal & General Mortgage Club
Jonathan Evans, Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Best Smaller Lender sponsored by Rostrum
Pepper Money
Best Overall Lender sponsored by Legal & General Mortgage Club
Accord Mortgages
Best Lender for Partnership with Mortgage Club sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau
Precise Mortgages