All the winners of the L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2021

Here are all the winners. Congratulations to all.

Broker categories

Best Broker Firm for New Build sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Alexander Hall Associates

Best Broker Firm for Specialist Lending sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

SPF Private Clients

Best Broker Firm for Digital Innovation sponsored by Econveyancer

My Simple Mortgage

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (five advisers and under) sponsored by Saffron for Intermediaries

LIFT-Mortgages

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (six – 25 advisers) sponsored by BM Solutions

Mortgage Medics

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (26 – 75 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Alexander Hall Associates

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (76+ advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

John Charcol

Best National Network Partner sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

HL Partnership

Lender categories

Best Lender for Later Life Lending sponsored by Mortgage Solutions

Legal & General Home Finance

Best Lender for Buy to Let sponsored by Connect for Intermediaries

The Mortgage Works

Best Specialist Lender sponsored by Brightstar Financial

Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Best Lender for Service sponsored by Finance Planning Group

Accord Mortgages

Best Lender for Market Leadership sponsored by Specialist Lending Solutions

HSBC UK

Best Lender for Digital Innovation sponsored by Mortgage Brain

Halifax Intermediaries

Business Development Manager of the Year sponsored by Legal & General Mortgage Club

Jonathan Evans, Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Best Smaller Lender sponsored by Rostrum

Pepper Money

Best Overall Lender sponsored by Legal & General Mortgage Club

Accord Mortgages

Best Lender for Partnership with Mortgage Club sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Precise Mortgages