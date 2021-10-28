You are here: Home - News -

CGT deadline extension welcome by property sector

  28/10/2021
Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s decision to extend the deadline for capital gains tax (CGT) to be paid on UK residential property has been welcomed by accountants and property professionals.

 

Revealed in the small print of the Budget yesterday, the Chancellor extended the deadline from 30 days to 60 days from midnight last night.

The 30-day window for payment was introduced in April 2020. Before that, sellers could report their gains in a self-assessment tax return in the year that followed the property sale.

The Treasury’s decision follows advice given in the Office of Tax Simplification’s May 2021 report that suggested there should be an increase in the 30-day deadline.

It described the deadline as “challenging” even for sellers who were aware that the short payment window existed. The extended deadline applies to gains made by UK and non-UK residents.

Tim Walford-Fitzgerald, private client partner at accountancy firm HW Fisher, said: “This is welcome news and it is positive to see that the Chancellor has recognised the reality of these transactions. To anyone selling a property and up against tight deadlines to receive registrations you can breathe easy.”

The National Residential Landlords Association also welcomed the change.

Firms connected to the private rental sector breathed a sigh of relief that the Chancellor decided not to increase the rate of CGT.

Richard Davies, head of lettings at Chestertons, said: “The tax rise could have presented the final tipping point for landlords to sell their portfolio. The avalanche effect of this would have meant a subsequent decrease in rental properties during a time when UK tenants are already facing a shortage of suitable homes within their budget.”

Alan Thomas, UK chief executive at Simply Business, added: “Landlords across the UK will have welcomed the Chancellor’s decision to not announce an increase on capital gains tax in today’s Budget especially when coupled with the recent boiler upgrade scheme and £65m support package for rent arrears. However, it remains clear that landlords face further challenges in their recovery from the impact of Covid-19 and that more support is needed over the coming months and years.”

 

