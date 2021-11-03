You are here: Home - News -

News

‘Re-education’ is key to later life lending growth – Air Mortgage Club

by:
  • 03/11/2021
  • 0
‘Re-education’ is key to later life lending growth – Air Mortgage Club
Later life advisers and consumers need to be re-educated on what the market is and what it offers, a survey has revealed.

 

Air Mortgage Club’s first ‘Later Life Lending Census’ comprised of advisers either currently active, or wanting to operate, in the later life market.

The census asked over 400 advisers on their views to find out what changes are needed to be made to make later life lending more accessible for both advisers and consumers alike.

 

Concerns about lack of knowledge

While 94 per cent of respondents said the concept of ‘later life lending’ meets a genuine customer need, there was concern about the lack of knowledge around what it is. They found that 76 per cent of advisers said consumers had limited understanding of the market while 43 per cent said the same was true of advisers.

The census also revealed that with a lack of knowledge comes misconceptions about the product choices available. A high proportion, 71 per cent, believed consumers attached a negative image to equity release, while 68 per cent felt most consumers saw later life lending products as a “last resort”.

As a result, 56 per cent of advisers said the most challenging part of the process with clients was “customer reassurance and managing misconceptions”. This scored above “meeting regulatory and compliance requirements” at 54 per cent, “managing vulnerable customers” at 49 per cent, and “customer acquisition” at 43 per cent.

 

Flexibility and a competitive interest rate is key

While 77 per cent said a competitive interest rate was most valued, this was followed by the flexibility in how clients receive money at 76 per cent, the flexibility of repayments, 71 per cent, and the no negative equity guarantee which was 60 per cent.

Stuart Wilson (pictured) chief executive at Air Group, said: “Anyone who has worked within the equity release market will know that one of the biggest challenges has been around consumer education.

“Tackling misconceptions and misinformation has been a constant struggle – one which the Equity Release Council in particular has fought for many years.

“We need to re-educate ourselves and consumers to look at later life lending holistically and to continue to tackle the mindset of those who believe the products available are limited and/or still those of yester-year.”

 

Consumer re-education

When advisers were asked what were the top three areas within the later life lending sector which required innovation, 74 per cent said consumer education and 28 per cent said CPD/adviser education. Respondents expressed a desire for more information and help not only on how to find the right product mix for clients, but also information on the risks associated with these products explained in a more transparent way.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 10, 2021
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 11, 2021
StoneX Stadium, London

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2021

Nov 11, 2021
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/