Hampshire becomes latest lender to join IMLA

  • 08/11/2021
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has become the 58th member to join the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA).

 

The news follows Louisa Sedgwick’s appointment as deputy managing director at HTB, and she will be the appointed IMLA representative. Louisa was formerly IMLA chair, stepping down earlier this year.

Kate Davies (pictured) executive director of IMLA, said: “IMLA has long been the voice of a diverse community of lenders and we’re keen to welcome HTB as our latest member. We look forward to hearing its views on a range of industry issues, and the association will no doubt benefit from the bank’s rich knowledge of the specialist lending market.

“Louisa was previously an active member of IMLA and we’re very pleased to see her return. We look forward to welcoming Louisa and the team to our upcoming engagements.”

Louisa Sedgwick, deputy managing director, added: “At HTB  we recognise the value IMLA brings to its members and the wider mortgage market, it will be great to be involved going forward.

The addition of HTB means IMLA has a combined total of 58 full and associate members, which spans banks, building societies, non-bank lenders and mortgage service providers.

