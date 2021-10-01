Louisa Sedgwick joins Hampshire Trust Bank

Louisa Sedgwick has joined Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) as deputy managing director, specialist mortgages.

In March, Sedgwick confirmed plans to join Tandem Bank as managing director on 1 October, but Sedgwick declined to comment on the change of plans.

She joins HTB from Vida Homeloans, where she was managing director of the lender, to work alongside Charles McDowell and the existing specialist mortgages leadership team.

She will support all aspects of the business and help to identify and execute initiatives to complement HTB’s existing specialist mortgages proposition.

Charles McDowell said: “It is an amazing feeling to be drafting this comment to welcome Louisa to the team. At HTB, collecting talent is in our DNA. If you get the best people, the best things happen – and Louisa’s reputation is second to none.”

“I have never shied away from stating our ambition. After an incredible period of growth and success, we are looking to continue on that journey. Louisa is pivotal in our plans and I’m excited at where we’re going.”

Louisa added: “HTB’s ambition and it’s already successful and solid platform was an attractive combination. I am thrilled to be joining the bank in such an important role and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”