You are here: Home - News -

News

Louisa Sedgwick joins Hampshire Trust Bank

by:
  • 01/10/2021
  • 0
Louisa Sedgwick joins Hampshire Trust Bank
Louisa Sedgwick has joined Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) as deputy managing director, specialist mortgages.

In March, Sedgwick confirmed plans to join Tandem Bank as managing director on 1 October, but Sedgwick declined to comment on the change of plans.

She joins HTB from Vida Homeloans, where she was managing director of the lender, to work alongside Charles McDowell and the existing specialist mortgages leadership team.

She will support all aspects of the business and help to identify and execute initiatives to complement HTB’s existing specialist mortgages proposition.

Charles McDowell said: “It is an amazing feeling to be drafting this comment to welcome Louisa to the team. At HTB, collecting talent is in our DNA. If you get the best people, the best things happen – and Louisa’s reputation is second to none.”

“I have never shied away from stating our ambition. After an incredible period of growth and success, we are looking to continue on that journey. Louisa is pivotal in our plans and I’m excited at where we’re going.”

Louisa added: “HTB’s ambition and it’s already successful and solid platform was an attractive combination. I am thrilled to be joining the bank in such an important role and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.