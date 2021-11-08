You are here: Home - News -

The Openwork Partnership votes to enhance partnership structure

  • 08/11/2021
Partners of The Openwork Partnership have voted to improve its partnership structure, which will allow partners to trade units and earn more units in the company as it grows.

 

In its extraordinary general meeting, 96 per cent of partners voted to enhance the way they participate in the business.

The Openwork Internal Market, which is a trading window for partners, will run from 18 November for two weeks. In the future there will be two trading windows per year in March and September.

The internal market builds on the “strategic commitment” to support partners throughout the lifecycle of their business and will improve ability to realise value in their business and from their stake in The Openwork Partnership.

The Openwork Partnership was launched in 2005 and has over 4,000 financial advisers across the UK.

Its mortgage arm operates a panel of over 50 lenders for mortgages.

Philip Howell, chief executive of The Openwork Partnership, said: “The unique shareholding structure of The Openwork Partnership sets it apart in the financial advice sector and the enhancements we are now introducing to our equity ownership model will reinforce that advantage.

“The overwhelming partner vote in favour of these measures underlines our shared vision and confidence in the future success of the business.”

Stuart Dodson, chair of the shareholder council said: “This is a very exciting time for the Partnership, and I am grateful for the commitment partners have shown to creating an exciting future for the Network and all its partners.”

