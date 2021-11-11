You are here: Home - News -

Bridging

All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2021

  • 11/11/2021
The winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards were revealed this evening at an in-person ceremony at Hilton Bankside.

 

Congratulations to all the winners.

Broker

Broker: Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Precise Mortgages
Craig Smith, VIBE Specialist Finance

Broker: Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Paragon
Huy Le, Dynamo

Broker: Commercial Finance sponsored by InterBay Commercial
Paul Debney, Sirius Property Finance

Broker: Second Charge sponsored by Specialist Lending Solutions
Rachael Peach, Dynamo

Broker: Bridging and Short-Term Finance sponsored by Roma Finance
Stephen Watts, Brightstar Financial

Broker: Complex Credit sponsored by United Trust Bank
Stephanie Seddon, Right Choice Mortgages

Broker: Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money
Amy Baptiste, LDN Finance

Lender

Lender: Underwriter sponsored by Criteria Brain
Greg Barnard, HTB

Lender: Business Development sponsored by Virtus Search
Eloise Hall, Kensington

Lender: Head of Sales sponsored by Mortgage Solutions
Jamie Pritchard, Glenhawk

Lender: Head of National Accounts sponsored by Econveyancer
Caroline Mirakian, Pepper Money

Business Leader

Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by The Mortgage Lender
Jonathan Thirkill, Advise Wise

Business Leader: Specialist Distribution sponsored by Saffron for Intermediaries
Dale Jannels, Impact Specialist Finance

Business Leader: Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain
David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors

Business Leader: Conveyancer sponsored by Rostrum
Darren Hall, Countrywide

Business Leader: Bridging Lender sponsored by Brightstar Financial
Gavin Diamond, United Trust Bank

Business Leader: Commercial Finance Lender sponsored by Connect for Intermediaries
Darrell Walker, Shawbrook Bank

Business Leader: Complex Buy-to-Let Lender sponsored by TBMC
John Goodall, Landbay

Business Leader: Second Charge Lender sponsored by Fluent Money
Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank

Business Leader: Complex Credit Lender sponsored by One Mortgage System
Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages

Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Landbay
Alan Cleary, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial

