All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2021

The winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards were revealed this evening at an in-person ceremony at Hilton Bankside.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Broker

Broker: Rising Star – Distributor sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Craig Smith, VIBE Specialist Finance

Broker: Complex Buy-to-Let sponsored by Paragon

Huy Le, Dynamo

Broker: Commercial Finance sponsored by InterBay Commercial

Paul Debney, Sirius Property Finance

Broker: Second Charge sponsored by Specialist Lending Solutions

Rachael Peach, Dynamo

Broker: Bridging and Short-Term Finance sponsored by Roma Finance

Stephen Watts, Brightstar Financial

Broker: Complex Credit sponsored by United Trust Bank

Stephanie Seddon, Right Choice Mortgages

Broker: Administrator sponsored by Pepper Money

Amy Baptiste, LDN Finance

Lender

Lender: Underwriter sponsored by Criteria Brain

Greg Barnard, HTB

Lender: Business Development sponsored by Virtus Search

Eloise Hall, Kensington

Lender: Head of Sales sponsored by Mortgage Solutions

Jamie Pritchard, Glenhawk

Lender: Head of National Accounts sponsored by Econveyancer

Caroline Mirakian, Pepper Money

Business Leader

Business Leader: Development & Innovation Advocate sponsored by The Mortgage Lender

Jonathan Thirkill, Advise Wise

Business Leader: Specialist Distribution sponsored by Saffron for Intermediaries

Dale Jannels, Impact Specialist Finance

Business Leader: Surveyor sponsored by Mortgage Brain

David Ellison, Pinnacle Surveyors

Business Leader: Conveyancer sponsored by Rostrum

Darren Hall, Countrywide

Business Leader: Bridging Lender sponsored by Brightstar Financial

Gavin Diamond, United Trust Bank

Business Leader: Commercial Finance Lender sponsored by Connect for Intermediaries

Darrell Walker, Shawbrook Bank

Business Leader: Complex Buy-to-Let Lender sponsored by TBMC

John Goodall, Landbay

Business Leader: Second Charge Lender sponsored by Fluent Money

Buster Tolfree, United Trust Bank

Business Leader: Complex Credit Lender sponsored by One Mortgage System

Steve Seal, Bluestone Mortgages

Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Landbay

Alan Cleary, Precise Mortgages, Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial