You are here: Home - News -

News

Leeds BS goes live on Submissions Brain

by:
  • 12/11/2021
  • 0
Leeds BS goes live on Submissions Brain
Leeds Building Society has gone live on Submissions Brain, previously known as Lendex.

 

Intermediaries using the platform can carry out multiple decision in principles (DIPs), share documents and submit full applications with the mutual. 

Other lenders such as Accord Mortgages, TSB and Nationwide are already part of the platform and others are expected to join in the coming months. 

Martese Carton (pictured), head of intermediary distribution at Leeds Building Society, said: “We are passionate about supporting brokers and making the application process as straightforward as possible.  

“The success of our Submissions Brain trial has demonstrated that this is a system which provides tangible benefits to advisers, and we are delighted that we can now go live to whole of market.” 

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “Brokers and lenders alike are recognising the tangible difference Submissions Brain can make to the advice process.  

“There is no question Submissions Brain saves brokers time and enables them to place cases quickly and smoothly.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.