You are here: Home - News -

News

Andy Hulme appointed Hyde Group CEO

by:
  • 23/11/2021
  • 0
Andy Hulme appointed Hyde Group CEO
Housing association the Hyde Group has appointed Lloyds Banking Group high-flyer Andy Hulme as its CEO, who is expected to start the role in February.

 

 

Hulme is global managing director of real estate and housing at Lloyds Banking Group and on the board of Housing Growth Partnership, a social impact investor backed by Lloyds and Homes England.

He has held a number of roles at Lloyds and was previously at Tesco Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Mike Kirk, chair of the Hyde Group, said: “I’m delighted Andy is joining us at what is a really exciting time for Hyde. His extensive experience in delivering products, propositions and transformative change across multiple brands and channels, coupled with his deep understanding of the housing market, will help accelerate the delivery of our ambitious strategy to become a truly customer-driven organisation.”

Hulme said: “I’m humbled to be asked to serve as Hyde’s CEO and can’t wait to embrace the opportunity to help the Hyde team deliver its social purpose, with a particular focus on our customers. Providing safe and secure homes to those who wouldn’t otherwise have one is a cause very close to my heart.”

Hyde’s 2050 Strategic Plan, launched last year, sets out its aim to provide thousands of more energy-efficient and safe homes that meet long-term needs.

Hyde signed an agreement with M&G Investments in March 2021, with plans to build up to 2,000 shared ownership homes that Hyde will manage on behalf of M&G’s ‘for-profit’ registered provider.

“These types of partnerships with institutional investors will be vital, if we’re to overcome the multiple funding challenges we face,” Hulme said. “I’m looking forward to helping Hyde find new sources of funding, so we have the money to keep developing at the same rate, while ensuring homes are safe, decent and sustainable.”

Neal Ackcral remains CEO until Hulme takes up his post in early 2022, when he will return to his original role as chief property officer.

Hyde is an English housing association working in England, owning or managing almost 50,000 homes in London, Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Hampshire, the East of England and East Midlands.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.