Andy Hulme appointed Hyde Group CEO

Housing association the Hyde Group has appointed Lloyds Banking Group high-flyer Andy Hulme as its CEO, who is expected to start the role in February.

Hulme is global managing director of real estate and housing at Lloyds Banking Group and on the board of Housing Growth Partnership, a social impact investor backed by Lloyds and Homes England.

He has held a number of roles at Lloyds and was previously at Tesco Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Mike Kirk, chair of the Hyde Group, said: “I’m delighted Andy is joining us at what is a really exciting time for Hyde. His extensive experience in delivering products, propositions and transformative change across multiple brands and channels, coupled with his deep understanding of the housing market, will help accelerate the delivery of our ambitious strategy to become a truly customer-driven organisation.”

Hulme said: “I’m humbled to be asked to serve as Hyde’s CEO and can’t wait to embrace the opportunity to help the Hyde team deliver its social purpose, with a particular focus on our customers. Providing safe and secure homes to those who wouldn’t otherwise have one is a cause very close to my heart.”

Hyde’s 2050 Strategic Plan, launched last year, sets out its aim to provide thousands of more energy-efficient and safe homes that meet long-term needs.

Hyde signed an agreement with M&G Investments in March 2021, with plans to build up to 2,000 shared ownership homes that Hyde will manage on behalf of M&G’s ‘for-profit’ registered provider.

“These types of partnerships with institutional investors will be vital, if we’re to overcome the multiple funding challenges we face,” Hulme said. “I’m looking forward to helping Hyde find new sources of funding, so we have the money to keep developing at the same rate, while ensuring homes are safe, decent and sustainable.”

Neal Ackcral remains CEO until Hulme takes up his post in early 2022, when he will return to his original role as chief property officer.

Hyde is an English housing association working in England, owning or managing almost 50,000 homes in London, Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Hampshire, the East of England and East Midlands.