Equity Release Associates appoints director of adviser services

Equity Release Associates, part of the Age Partnership Group, has appointed Sara Robinson as director of adviser services.

Robinson will lead the network’s growing range of support services for specialist advisers and appointed representatives in the later life lending market.

Robinson (pictured) has been in the Age Partnership Group since 2014 and was previously general manager of Equity Release Associates since its launch in October 2020.

Dan Baines, managing director, said: “Sara has been at the heart of Equity Release Associates since day one and she cares deeply about the advisers we support.

“We have exciting plans for 2022, when we expect to grow both our network and our investment in the services that we are providing to them. I couldn’t be happier to have Sara as part of the leadership team as we move into this next phase of our growth.”

Robinson said: “I am very pleased to be appointed to this role and I look forward to further supporting and developing both current and future advisers within the Equity Release Associates network”.