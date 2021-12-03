You are here: Home - News -

L&G’s Claire Singleton to discuss later life consumer needs at LLLE

  • 03/12/2021
Claire Singleton (pictured), chief executive of Legal and General Home Finance, will be discussing the future needs of the later life consumer at next year’s Later Life Lending Event (LLLE).

 

The LLLE will take place on Thursday 27 January at Hilton Bankside Hotel in London, returning as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. 

Singleton will open this event and lay out Legal and General Home Finance’s plans for the later life market, as well as the responsibility the industry has in meeting borrower requirements. 

The LLLE will be held in a Covid safe environment and showcase panel discussions offering delegates the change to debate and engage with speakers from across the industry. 

For full programme details and to register for the event click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/later-life-lending-event/?llle2022source=pressrelease 

