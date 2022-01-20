You are here: Home - News -

Finance experts to explore options for older borrowers at LLLE

by:
  20/01/2022
  • 0
Finance experts to explore options for older borrowers at LLLE
A variety of finance experts will participate in panel discussions and provide the latest thinking on comprehensive advice and lifetime credit options at Mortgage Solutions' Later Life Lending event.

The event on 27 January is being held at a new location, the Hilton Bankside Hotel in London’s financial district.

The forum brings together key providers such as high street banks, building societies and specialist equity release providers, as well as advisers already working in the senior sector and those keen to add it to their portfolio. 

Highlights include a session from Dr Louise Overton, director of the Centre on Household Assets and Savings Management at the University of Birmingham, on how providers and advisers can better understand the vulnerabilities faced by clients later in their lives so that the industry can better serve this demographic.

Another will see Callum Bilbe, research analyst at UK Finance, examine the data on housing for older people and how their needs and the available funding options are evolving.

The Financial Conduct Authority has recognised the increasing demand for later life lending, calling it an area of significant growth in recent years. The FCA has urged advisers to work with consumers, particularly those who may be vulnerable.

To register for the event, click here.

 

