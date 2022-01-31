You are here: Home - News -

News

LLLE2022: Lifetime mortgages can improve energy efficiency of UK’s housing stock – Singleton

by:
  • 31/01/2022
  • 0
LLLE2022: Lifetime mortgages can improve energy efficiency of UK’s housing stock – Singleton
Lifetime mortgages can be used to improve the housing stock in the UK, by providing funding to make energy efficient upgrades, delegates at the Later Life Lending Event (LLLE) heard.

 

Presenting at the event on Thursday, Claire Singleton, outgoing chief executive of Legal and General Home Finance said this could be an “ever-increasing” use of the product in the future. 

She added: “We know that there’s going to be some governmental pushes to try and do more around improving our housing stock.  

“I’m really pleased that we do see people taking lifetime mortgages to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and in turn to bring down their energy costs – which is another crisis that’s facing society.” 

Singleton referenced the launch of an energy saver cashback product from Legal and General last year, which allows borrowers to use their lifetime mortgages to renovate their homes and make them greener. 

“I do think that’s another area for the market where we’ll see innovation,” she added. 

Speaking of innovation in the sector, Singleton said she was “pleased” to see more customer protections being added to products such as no negative equity guarantees and interest servicing. 

Singleton said: “Lifetime mortgages can be used for many different uses, and therefore flexibility is key.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 09, 2022
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/