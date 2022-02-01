You are here: Home - News -

News

Sesame Network enters CRM partnership with Smartr365

by:
  • 01/02/2022
  • 0
Sesame Network enters CRM partnership with Smartr365
Sesame has partnered with mortgage and protection platform Smartr365 as part of a wider technology strategy aimed at improving the customer experience. 

 

The agreement is aimed at providing its members with technology to make customer interaction more efficient.

Sesame said it would be fully funding the cost of Smartr365’s platform for advisers and claimed it would support them with the acquisition, verification, advice, processing, cross-selling and retention of customers across mortgages, protection and general insurance.

Smartr365 provides a suite of analytical tools. It also offers customers a mobile app which updates advisers on their application and allows a case to be progressed with virtually no customer or adviser keying.

Last month PMS Mortgage Club, part of Sesame Bankhall Group, announced three new partnerships to give its directly authorised members access to an exclusive panel of best-of-breed customer relationship management systems on enhanced commercial terms. Smartr365 will also be part of this panel.

Richard Howells, chief operating officer, Sesame Bankhall Group said: “Cutting-edge technology that assists advisers with continuous customer engagement across a wide range of areas is increasingly important in an evolving industry such as ours.

“In response to this challenge our group is joining forces with the industry’s best technology providers. Smartr365’s solution forms part of this vision, offering the right fit at the right time for our network.”

Howells said the partnership with Smartr365 would provide members with a “huge range of features and digital capabilities”.

“[It will] also help to streamline the admin process, leaving more opportunities to spend valuable time with customers and offer an improved experience. Sesame Bankhall Group is getting on the front foot with technology. I am excited about this announcement and others in the pipeline.”

Billy Grimley, chief commercial officer at Smartr365, said the last two years had seen enormous change in the mortgage space and a simultaneous shift in consumer expectations. He added: “Sesame’s passion to ensure the adviser, supported by forward-looking tech, is at the centre of these changes makes them the dream partner for us to work alongside.”

“Together we’re taking a whole of market approach, using innovative technology to solve the biggest challenges facing everyone in the mortgage journey. We believe the future of mortgage tech is a fully connected eco-system that eliminates the friction and stress for brokers, consumers, introducers, networks, and lenders. We’re incredibly proud of the vote of confidence that Sesame partnering with us represents. It’s an exciting journey that we’ve begun, and together we’re going to make mortgages simple.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 09, 2022
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/