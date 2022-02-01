Sesame Network enters CRM partnership with Smartr365

Sesame has partnered with mortgage and protection platform Smartr365 as part of a wider technology strategy aimed at improving the customer experience.

The agreement is aimed at providing its members with technology to make customer interaction more efficient.

Sesame said it would be fully funding the cost of Smartr365’s platform for advisers and claimed it would support them with the acquisition, verification, advice, processing, cross-selling and retention of customers across mortgages, protection and general insurance.

Smartr365 provides a suite of analytical tools. It also offers customers a mobile app which updates advisers on their application and allows a case to be progressed with virtually no customer or adviser keying.

Last month PMS Mortgage Club, part of Sesame Bankhall Group, announced three new partnerships to give its directly authorised members access to an exclusive panel of best-of-breed customer relationship management systems on enhanced commercial terms. Smartr365 will also be part of this panel.

Richard Howells, chief operating officer, Sesame Bankhall Group said: “Cutting-edge technology that assists advisers with continuous customer engagement across a wide range of areas is increasingly important in an evolving industry such as ours.

“In response to this challenge our group is joining forces with the industry’s best technology providers. Smartr365’s solution forms part of this vision, offering the right fit at the right time for our network.”

Howells said the partnership with Smartr365 would provide members with a “huge range of features and digital capabilities”.

“[It will] also help to streamline the admin process, leaving more opportunities to spend valuable time with customers and offer an improved experience. Sesame Bankhall Group is getting on the front foot with technology. I am excited about this announcement and others in the pipeline.”

Billy Grimley, chief commercial officer at Smartr365, said the last two years had seen enormous change in the mortgage space and a simultaneous shift in consumer expectations. He added: “Sesame’s passion to ensure the adviser, supported by forward-looking tech, is at the centre of these changes makes them the dream partner for us to work alongside.”

“Together we’re taking a whole of market approach, using innovative technology to solve the biggest challenges facing everyone in the mortgage journey. We believe the future of mortgage tech is a fully connected eco-system that eliminates the friction and stress for brokers, consumers, introducers, networks, and lenders. We’re incredibly proud of the vote of confidence that Sesame partnering with us represents. It’s an exciting journey that we’ve begun, and together we’re going to make mortgages simple.”