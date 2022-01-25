You are here: Home - News -

PMS Mortgage Club announces three CRM partnerships

  • 25/01/2022
PMS Mortgage Club has partnered with three customer relationship management (CRM) service providers to give its directly authorised (DA) members a choice in who they work with.

 

It has signed deals with Acre, Mortgage Brain and Smartr365. 

Acre’s platform will be available to members for free until 30 June 2024, Smartr365 will be available from March. CRM Brain, the new system from Mortgage Brain, is still in development and will be available in the second half of this year. 

These partnerships are part of PMS and its sister company Sesame Bankhall Group’s plans to enhance its technology over the year. 

Richard Howells, chief operating officer of Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “These are the mortgage CRM solutions that we believe are best placed to meet our members’ business needs, not only today but in the future.  

“Furthermore, we have used our scale to do what PMS has always done and negotiate enhanced commercial terms to make these solutions even more compelling and add further value to PMS members’ businesses.”  

Justus Brown, chief executive and founder of Acre Software, said: “We are thrilled to have the recognition of PMS as we look to improve current broker processes and boost their deal conversion rates as the property market continues to thrive.  

“It is a major milestone for Acre to be recognised by the UK’s leading mortgage club and we look forward to working closely with PMS to deliver new ways of working for its DA member firms.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

