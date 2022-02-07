Martese Carton to lead national mortgage teams at Leeds BS

Carton, who has worked for Leeds BS since 2016, will now supervise the broker and direct mortgage teams.

First hired as head of intermediary distribution, she most recently was leading service and support for mortgage brokers and financial advisers, which represent most of the mutual’s lending.

“My time with the society has seen huge change, for the business and the wider industry, and the expectations of borrowers and our intermediary partners continue to evolve“, Carton said. “We continue to invest heavily in our mortgage lending teams, whether in improving IT systems or expanding key teams and creating skilled jobs, such as mortgage underwriters.

“Successfully launching Mortgage Hub, our online platform, has made the application process quicker and easier for our intermediary partners and gives us the capability to link seamlessly with other industry systems. Our better use of technology also frees up colleagues for more complex cases and person-to-person inquiries.”

Andy Moody, chief commercial officer at Leeds BS, said creating the director of mortgage distribution position would strengthen the delivery of mortgage lending.

He said: “The continuing investment in our mortgage lending service and systems is proof of our commitment to our purpose, to bring home ownership within reach for more people. We’re in a time of huge technological change for our industry and competition in the mortgage market remains extremely fierce.

“I’m confident Martese’s strong experience and leadership skills will help us to remain successful in the face of these many challenges.”