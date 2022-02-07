Twenty7Tec and Skipton BS test ‘time saving’ program

The platform provider Twenty7Tec confirmed it has integrated Skipton Building Society into its Apply module, simplifying the process for submitting mortgage applications.

The collaboration with Skipton is intended to streamline the research and application process for intermediaries by removing the need to navigate multiple systems or re-key data, Twenty7Tec said.

With the technology in place, a CloudTwenty7 user can submit both a decision in principle (DIP) and a full mortgage application to Skipton via Apply, and can see any case updates or decisions.

The integration is initially being piloted through Connells Estate Agency Services, which is owned by Skipton.

A second pilot is also planned, involving both Connells Group and Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB).

The entire pilot group is expected to involve 400 to 500 advisers.

If the pilots are successful, the system would be available to all advisers who use its Apply module and CloudTwenty7, meaning potentially as many as 15,000 advisers could be eligible.

Nathan Reilly (pictured), director of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec, said: “Our data proves that a fully integrated journey across decision in principle and full mortgage application offers advisers the efficiency and time saving they’ve been looking for.”

The collaboration, he added, would make a real difference to the way advisers submit mortgage business.

Paul Fenn, head of business development at Skipton BS, said: “Making things easier for brokers is important to us at Skipton and this integration will be a real time saving and will remove the need for the duplication of data during the DIP and full mortgage application.”

Chris Wainwright, product owner of mortgages at Skipton, added that the company believed the integration will help brokers “by creating efficiencies; making it easier to submit business and provide great journeys for our customers”.

The goal, he said, was to remove “duplication of effort, speeding up the customer journey and sharing data efficiently through the mortgage value chain”.