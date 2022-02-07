You are here: Home - News -

News

Twenty7Tec and Skipton BS test ‘time saving’ program

by:
  • 07/02/2022
  • 0
Twenty7Tec and Skipton BS test ‘time saving’ program
The platform provider Twenty7Tec confirmed it has integrated Skipton Building Society into its Apply module, simplifying the process for submitting mortgage applications.

The collaboration with Skipton is intended to streamline the research and application process for intermediaries by removing the need to navigate multiple systems or re-key data, Twenty7Tec said.

With the technology in place, a CloudTwenty7 user can submit both a decision in principle (DIP) and a full mortgage application to Skipton via Apply, and can see any case updates or decisions.

The integration is initially being piloted through Connells Estate Agency Services, which is owned by Skipton.

A second pilot is also planned, involving both Connells Group and Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB). 

The entire pilot group is expected to involve 400 to 500 advisers.

If the pilots are successful, the system would be available to all advisers who use its Apply module and CloudTwenty7, meaning potentially as many as 15,000 advisers could be eligible.

Nathan Reilly (pictured), director of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec, said: “Our data proves that a fully integrated journey across decision in principle and full mortgage application offers advisers the efficiency and time saving they’ve been looking for.”

The collaboration, he added, would make a real difference to the way advisers submit mortgage business. 

Paul Fenn, head of business development at Skipton BS, said: “Making things easier for brokers is important to us at Skipton and this integration will be a real time saving and will remove the need for the duplication of data during the DIP and full mortgage application.”

Chris Wainwright, product owner of mortgages at Skipton, added that the company believed the integration will help brokers “by creating efficiencies; making it easier to submit business and provide great journeys for our customers”.

The goal, he said, was to remove “duplication of effort, speeding up the customer journey and sharing data efficiently through the mortgage value chain”.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 09, 2022
York Racecourse, York

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 10, 2022
Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/