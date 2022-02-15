You are here: Home - News -

News

Digital property exchange platform Pexa to enter UK market

by:
  • 15/02/2022
  • 0
Digital property exchange platform Pexa to enter UK market
Australian fintech company Pexa is set to launch into the UK property market this year with its digital property exchange process.

It is expected to launch its remortgage platform in Autumn, after a testing period with mortgage lenders and the Bank of England. 

Pexa aims to shorten the remortgage period from its current average timespan of six to eight weeks with a streamlined process for mortgage lenders, lawyers and conveyancers. It has suggested this will also reduce costs for homeowners. 

It does this by providing real-time tracking of the exchange process.  

Additionally, the firm is working with HM Land Registry, as well as government departments, regulators and industry trade bodies to refine its proposition.

By the end of this year, Pexa also hopes to grow its UK headcount to 50 employees. 

James Bawa, chief executive of Pexa UK, said: “The UK’s 150-year-old conveyancing system is on a journey to digitise. We know that by replacing outdated and manual processes with a simple online exchange platform, we can significantly help boost both market capacity and efficiency, and take a lot of stress out of consumers’ lives. Our intention is to provide greater certainty for consumers, and reduce costs and administration for conveyancers and lenders alike.

“We’re incredibly excited about the forthcoming launch. Digitisation is crucial to creating a more resilient and consumer-friendly remortgage process. From the feedback we have had from industry so far, it’s clear how transformative our new platform will be for the UK’s remortgage market, at a time when rising interest rates and squeezed consumer finances will drive increasing demand to refinance.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.