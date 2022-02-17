You are here: Home - News -

Clydesdale replaces 75-90 LTVs with single offering and ups rates

  • 17/02/2022
Clydesdale Bank has replaced its 75 to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) products with single-rate deals and increased pricing on two and five-year fixes.

Borrowers requiring a two-year fixed mortgage between 75 per cent to 90 per cent LTV will now be offered a product with a 1.89 per cent rate and a £999 fee. The fee-free alternative is priced at 1.98 per cent up to 90 per cent LTV.

The lender has also replaced its two-year fixes with £999 and £1,499 fees with a single product priced at 1.95 per cent up to 80 per cent LTV. This is available across all repayment types.

Clydesdale has increased the rate on its £1m plus 65 per cent LTV two-year fixed rate product by 0.05 per cent. Selected 75 per cent and 80 per cent LTV five-year fixed rates will go by up to 0.13 per cent.

Selected 85 per cent and 90 per cent LTV two-year fixed rates will be increased by up to 0.20 per cent.

Clydesdale’s buy-to-let 60 per cent LTV two-year fixed rate with £999 fee will be increased to 1.79 per cent.

