Skipton BS loosens rental income criteria and ups let to buy LTV

This is an increase from the previous limit of 50 per cent of that income.

Additionally, the mutual has raised the maximum loan to value (LTV) limit for let to buy lending to 95 per cent for onward residential purchases. This was previously 90 per cent.

Karen Appleton, head of new lending at Skipton Building Society, said house price and base rate increases had “squeezed” many mortgage clients, making it difficult for them to meet the affordability requirements of many lenders.

She added: “We recognise the value of a buy-to-let income, so we’re pleased to tell you that we now accept 100 per cent of rental income, and we’ve removed the LTV cap on a background buy-to-let where the onward residential is coming to Skipton.”