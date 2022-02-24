TMA Club adds The Loan Partnership to panel

Through the partnership, directly authorised (DA) brokers who are members of TMA will be able to access The Loan Partnership’s expertise on specialist finance solutions, including bridging finance and second charge mortgages.

The Loan Partnership said all of its team members were CeMAP qualified.

It added that its customer service proposition included 22 diverse and flexible lender relationships, with 100 per cent of files checked for adherence to compliance procedures, and payments were made directly as soon as the payment is received from the lender.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “We are proud to be offering access to The Loan Partnership’s expertise for our DA intermediaries, helping those with bridging finance and second charge mortgage clients. We are continually expanding our panel to ensure our brokers have a wide range of choice when dealing with all types of clients. This partnership comes at a time when brokers are supporting borrowers with increasingly complex circumstances, and so is all the more timely.

“The personal approach The Loan Partnership team takes when taking clients through the loan procedure is excellent and we are delighted to be able to provide their expertise to our brokers to help them achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients.”

John Webb (pictured), director and co-owner at The Loan Partnership, added: “We’re delighted to have joined TMA’s panel and look forward to helping their DA brokers deliver the best possible service for clients with access to products through the partnership.

“The support TMA provides for its brokers is second to none and has created a platform that we are excited and eager to join. We are extremely confident that our range of products and our flexibility will be a strong addition to TMA brokers’ arsenals.”