Generation Home launches 95 per cent LTV products

  • 01/03/2022
Generation Home launches 95 per cent LTV products
Fintech lender Generation Home has launched a range of 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages with a primary focus on first-time buyers.

 

The products are fixed for two and five years, with rates of 3.98 per cent for a fee-free two-year fix and 3.78 per cent for the £999 fee-paying alternative. 

The five-year fixed rate with no fee is priced at 3.89 per cent and the option with a £999 fee has a rate of 3.79 per cent. 

After the fixed rate period, these will revert to 4.41 per cent for two-year fixes and 4.25 per cent for five-year fixes. 

These are available to borrowers with a minimum salary of £25,000 and applicants must be employed, not self-employed or a contractor. Additional bank work income from NHS workers may be considered. 

Applicants must have no missed payments in the last three years and Generation Home will only lend at 95 per cent LTV on houses. Flats and new-build properties are not eligible. 

The maximum loan size is £500,000. 

The lender said its recent funding allowed it to initially offer 95 per cent LTV mortgages to NHS employees then extend it to the whole of market. 

Generation Home is currently distributed through SimplyBiz, Legal and General Mortgage Club and Mortgage Advice Bureau brokers.

Sophia Guy-White (pictured), co-founder of Generation Home, said: “It’s well known that first-time buyers struggle to save enough for a deposit. We hope that by offering mortgages with five per cent deposits, we can make the difference for aspiring homeowners.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.