The Nottingham removes hard footprints for DIPs

  • 17/03/2022
The Nottingham will no longer leave a hard footprint on a mortgage applicant’s credit file at the application and decision in principle (DIP) stage.

 

Applications will no longer affect a person’s credit rating until it is converted into a full mortgage application. 

Once at full mortgage application stage, the mutual will then focus on a customer’s financial circumstances and income as usual. 

The soft searches will be enabled by Experian. 

Christie Cook (pictured), head of mortgage product at The Nottingham, said: “The introduction of soft credit searches at application stage is really positive for brokers and their clients. 

“A strong driver for me to come to The Nottingham was hearing about its dedication to reinventing how it does mortgages and this is another great example of that.” 

“What’s fantastic is that all this is just the start of an exciting year where there will be more initiatives and products announced, all which slot nicely into our ethos of listening to feedback from, and being built around, brokers,” she added. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

