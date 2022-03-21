Tributes paid to John Stewart, deputy director at NRLA

The National Residential Landlords Association has confirmed that John Stewart, deputy director for policy and research, died on Saturday, March 19, after losing his battle with cancer aged 49.

Known for his love of Eurovision and Kilmarnock FC, John was well respected within the industry for his knowledge and experience and was committed to creating a fair and well-functioning private rented sector for landlords and tenants alike.

Born in Kilmarnock, John had a successful political career as well as being an influential figure in housing. John graduated from the University of Aberdeen in 1996 with an MA in Church History and Politics, where he met his husband, Neil Fletcher, in 1992. The couple formed one of Scotland’s first homosexual civil partnerships with their ceremony at Kings College chapel, University of Aberdeen, in 2005, which they later converted to marriage in 2014.

Neil Fletcher, John’s husband, said: “John lived a full and good life. I am honoured that he chose me as his life partner.”

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA said: “We are desperately sad to learn of John’s passing. During his time at the NRLA, and prior to that the RLA, John was a popular and valued friend, colleague and mentor. He worked tirelessly for the organisation and its members with passion and conviction. He will be missed by many.

“Whilst we mourn his loss, we fondly remember his sense of humour, and the kindness and support he showed towards those he met and worked with. These continued to be his hallmarks, even as he faced his devastating diagnosis.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go to John’s husband, Neil, and his wider family and friends at this difficult time.”

John had held his post since the NRLA was established in 2020, and prior to that served as policy manager for the Residential Landlords Association for almost six years.

Before joining the RLA he served as chief executive of Manchester Pride, having served as Aberdeen Council leader for the Lib Dems for two years during his nine year political career as a councillor.

Mark Fletcher, CEO Manchester Pride told Mortgage Solutions: “It is incredibly sad to hear of John’s passing. He was an important part of the history of Manchester Pride and it was a pleasure working with him while he was with the charity. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Maggie Bochel, director of Aurora Planning also paid tribute. She told Scottish Housing News: “As head of planning for Aberdeen City Council I worked very closely with John. I was always impressed by his passion and commitment to those things he believed in, including making the city a better place.

“On a personal note, I am also still appreciative of the support he gave me at a particularly difficult time.

“I am extremely saddened to hear this news and my thoughts are with Neil and John’s family.”

Sir Robert Smith MP, said: “John brought enthusiasm, intelligence and humour to everything he did. I feel fortunate to have worked alongside him for so long. He was a close friend as well as a colleague and will be much missed by many in Aberdeenshire.”