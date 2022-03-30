You are here: Home - News -

YBS Commercial launches online broker portal

  • 30/03/2022
YBS Commercial is rolling out an online broker portal that will save brokers overall processing time for deals and offers to clients.

 

The tool gives brokers more control of the applications they’ve submitted. It allows them to have access to live updates so they can request information, contact the YBS commercial lending team, and see what’s outstanding on their cases.

Other features include secure document sharing with drag and drop functions. The lender said this would save time on bulky uploads or postal submissions.

The application progress meter also includes a view of the term, loan amount and loan terms and conditions.

Finally, the lender has improved its retrieval functions, meaning reports on the status of applications in progress, and loans which are being processed and have completed, are easier to find.

According to the mutual, the portal is the “most significant visible process improvement the lender has made in years” and is part of its work to “phase out paper-based applications”. The roll out will take a few months while brokers are onboarded.

Jeni Browne, business development manager at Mortgages for Business, said: “We’re really pleased to see YBS launching this broker portal – we’ve got 26 members of our team using it now, and as well as it looking good, it’s really straightforward to use too.”

Mike Davies (pictured), head of business development at YBS Commercial Mortgages, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to offer this bespoke portal to our brokers. It will make their lives easier and reduce their workload, as well as improve our turnaround times and service going forwards, so it’s a win-win for everyone.”

