You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord’s Jeremy Duncombe to explore broker opportunities at the Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

by:
  • 31/03/2022
  • 0
Accord’s Jeremy Duncombe to explore broker opportunities at the Buy to Let Market Forum 2022
Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, will discuss the opportunities for mortgage brokers in the buy-to-let sector and how lenders can capitalise on business at this year’s Buy to Let Market Forum.

In his session, ‘Accord: Becoming a buy-to-let lender – creating broker opportunities’ Duncombe will share the highlights of the market and his predictions for what is coming next.

He will also look at what it means to be a lender who does buy-to-let business in comparison to a buy-to-let lender.

The event will take place across four days in April:

April 20 – AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester 

April 21 – Villa Park, Birmingham 

April 27 – Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff 

April 28 – Reading FC, Reading 

Click here to register for the event

Click here for the latest buy-to-let news

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.