Accord’s Jeremy Duncombe to explore broker opportunities at the Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, will discuss the opportunities for mortgage brokers in the buy-to-let sector and how lenders can capitalise on business at this year’s Buy to Let Market Forum.

In his session, ‘Accord: Becoming a buy-to-let lender – creating broker opportunities’ Duncombe will share the highlights of the market and his predictions for what is coming next.

He will also look at what it means to be a lender who does buy-to-let business in comparison to a buy-to-let lender.

The event will take place across four days in April:

April 20 – AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

April 21 – Villa Park, Birmingham

April 27 – Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

April 28 – Reading FC, Reading

