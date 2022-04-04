Accord Mortgages brings out high LTVs to catch rejected borrowers

Yorkshire Building Society’s subsidiary, Accord Mortgages, has released a product range, Cascade Score, to help brokers provide solutions to borrowers who may have been declined a mortgage as they didn’t meet the lender’s high loan to value (LTV) scorecard.

The products are aimed at residential clients who are new to the lender and the offering is eligible for purchase only. It is for borrowers who need a 85 to 90 per cent LTV mortgage that isn’t new build.

It works when a broker submits a decision in principle and client doesn’t meet the criteria for Accord Mortgages’ higher LTV scorecard, then the mortgage sales and origination platform will ‘cascade’ the application and tell the broker whether a client is eligible for the alternative products.

The products will allow borrowers who may have previously been denied to access high LTV lending, if they meet its standard scorecard. The products are also subject to affordability and lending criteria being met.

Nicola Alvarez (pictured), senior manager for new propositions at Accord Mortgages, said: “Common-sense lending is something we pride ourselves on, and we’re always looking at ways to apply this to help more brokers and their clients.

“We know there are a number of potential borrowers who currently don’t meet our high LTV scorecard, but who may meet our standard scorecard, policy and affordability criteria. This change is for them, and I’m so pleased it means that we may be able to lend on cases we’ve previously not been able to.”

She added that brokers do not need to do anything different when submitting a decision in principle as the technology will “do the heavylifting” and automatically give clients “more opportunities to secure a place they can call home”.