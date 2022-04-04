You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord Mortgages brings out high LTVs to catch rejected borrowers

by:
  • 04/04/2022
  • 0
Accord Mortgages brings out high LTVs to catch rejected borrowers
Yorkshire Building Society’s subsidiary, Accord Mortgages, has released a product range, Cascade Score, to help brokers provide solutions to borrowers who may have been declined a mortgage as they didn’t meet the lender’s high loan to value (LTV) scorecard.

 

The products are aimed at residential clients who are new to the lender and the offering is eligible for purchase only. It is for borrowers who need a 85 to 90 per cent LTV mortgage that isn’t new build.

It works when a broker submits a decision in principle and client doesn’t meet the criteria for Accord Mortgages’ higher LTV scorecard, then the mortgage sales and origination platform will ‘cascade’ the application and tell the broker whether a client is eligible for the alternative products.

The products will allow borrowers who may have previously been denied to access high LTV lending, if they meet its standard scorecard. The products are also subject to affordability and lending criteria being met.

Nicola Alvarez (pictured), senior manager for new propositions at Accord Mortgages, said: “Common-sense lending is something we pride ourselves on, and we’re always looking at ways to apply this to help more brokers and their clients.

“We know there are a number of potential borrowers who currently don’t meet our high LTV scorecard, but who may meet our standard scorecard, policy and affordability criteria. This change is for them, and I’m so pleased it means that we may be able to lend on cases we’ve previously not been able to.”

She added that brokers do not need to do anything different when submitting a decision in principle as the technology will “do the heavylifting” and automatically give clients “more opportunities to secure a place they can call home”.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.