Together splits broker team into commercial and personal finance

Specialist lender Together has restructured its intermediary relations team into two specialist support groups for personal and commercial finance.

The UK-wide specialist commercial broker sales team will manage relationships with key partners whose customers are looking for non-regulated bridging loans, buy-to-let and commercial mortgages.

Paula Purdy will manage the Northern team, while Tanya Elmaz will lead the team in the South, reporting to director of sales, Sundeep Patel, who will manage the full seven-member specialist commercial team.

Purdy has worked at Together for just over three years, joining as a regional account manager. Prior to that she worked at Octopus Property and Shawbrook Bank.

Elmaz has been with the lender for nearly seven years, and previously worked at Alternative Bridging Corporation, Mortgage Express and Bradford and Bingley.

Together has promoted James Briggs (pictured) to the role of head of intermediary sales for the personal finance team, where he will lead three specialist account managers across the UK. This includes Gary Lomax who operates in the North, Michelle Walsh who is in the South West and Andy Neo who is based in the South.

Briggs will report to Together’s personal finance director of distribution, Alan Davidson and worked at the lender for around a year after moving from Precise Mortgages where he worked for seven years. He has also worked at Evolution Money, Home 3 and B Finance Group.

Patel said its intermediary channel had posted record last quarter for lending volumes in March but it was “striving to continually improve our business performance”.

She added: “Together’s decision to create two specialist sales team will enhance our commitment to our broker partners by building even better service and quality, developing mutually valuable relationships to get the best possible outcomes for their clients.”