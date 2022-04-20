Foundation promotes two to senior regional account managers  

Foundation Home Loans has promoted regional account managers Keith Jones and Katie Quigley.

Quigley (pictured) covers South Wales and the West and has worked in the financial industry for more than 20 years, predominantly as a mortgage adviser. She joined Foundation in 2020, having worked as a sales manager for Bank of Ireland and a key account manager for Virgin Money.

Jones covers the Midlands area for the specialist lender, and has worked in the mortgage and financial services industry for 25 years. He joined Foundation in 2018 having previously worked for Lloyds, Together, and The Northview Group.

Reporting to director of sales, Grant Hendry, the pair will have a range of new responsibilities in their roles as senior regional account managers.

Their remit will include supporting the national sales managers, Paula Priest and Nathan Goodridge, supporting the other external regional account managers, providing training and support to the internal BDM team, supporting network events, and taking an active role in both internal and external projects while continuing to cover their existing regions.

Grant Hendry, director of sales at Foundation Home Loans, said: “As we continue to grow as a lender, it is imperative we have the right infrastructure in place. This means recognising the talent we already have within the regional account manager team who are able to step up and take on the additional responsibilities required, particularly in supporting the national sales managers, the other regional account managers, and our internal BDMs.

“Over the two years I have spent managing both Keith and Katie they have stood out in their roles and as leaders within the sales team, demonstrating their knowledge of the market and their desire to further their careers.

“It is essential that Foundation nurtures and develops the talent we have, ensuring we create the platform and opportunity for progression. We are therefore very pleased to be able to promote both Keith and Katie to these new roles where I fully expect them to thrive and excel as they have already done within the business.”