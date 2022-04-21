You are here: Home - News -

News

Metro Bank adds 75 per cent LTV products and changes criteria

by:
  • 21/04/2022
  • 0
Metro Bank adds 75 per cent LTV products and changes criteria
Metro Bank has reintroduced its residential products at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), cut select buy-to-let rates and product fees and changed criteria around income.

In its residential range, the lender has brought back its 75 per cent LTV products with rates now starting from 2.29 per cent.

Metro Bank had withdrawn its 75 per cent LTV products in its core and interest-only ranges last week in order to reprice them.

On the buy-to-let side, the bank has cut products at 80 per cent LTV by 24 basis points to 3.05 per cent. The five-year fixed rate has a maximum loan size £500,0000.

The product fees for its 75 per cent LTV products in the range have been reduced to £1,999.

It has also repriced its two-year products at 70 per cent LTV by 10 basis points to 2.89 per cent. It has a maximum loan size of £2m as well as a £1,499 product fee.

The lender added that it will accept 60 per cent of bonus, commission and overtime income from the last year’s P60.

Metro Bank said that from tomorrow it would change its standard variable rate, which would stand at 4.25 per cent for residential products and 4.75 per cent for buy-to-let products.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 28, 2022
Reading FC, Reading

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.