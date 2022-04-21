Pure Retirement hires Eleanor Thornhill as CFO

Later life specialist Pure Retirement have appointed Eleanor Thornhill as its chief financial officer (CFO).

As CFO, Thornhill will be part of the executive board, help steer strategic priorities and oversee the financial performance of the business.

She takes over from Jonathan Simpson, who had been Pure Retirement CFO for nearly nine years.

Pure Retirement said the appointment came amidst increased scrutiny from government and the FCA to improve board diversity.

Thornhill was most recently CFO at digital financial services provider, PerfectHome, for around a year.

Prior to that she worked at Provident Financial Group for nearly 17 years in various roles, including finance director of the consumer credit division and head of online financial strategy and performance.

Thornhill said she was pleased to be joining a “growing and dynamic company” that was a market leader in the lifetime mortgage space.

She continued: “With such a company track record, I’m looking forward to working to further enhance their financial performance and to playing a key role in the leadership team.”

Pure Retirement’s chief executive Paul Carter added: “We’re delighted to have someone of Eleanor’s calibre joining the company, and we’ve no doubt that she will be a great asset who will contribute enormously to achieving our long-term goals.

“It’s also a great first step towards the diversification of our board membership, something we’re proud to be championing as part of the wider journey for change.”