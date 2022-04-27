L&G, Sesame Bankhall Group and SimplyBiz Mortgages form climate change alliance

The aim of the group is to explain climate change legislation and engage with industry figures to provide guidance and help for advisers.

It is set to act as a source of support for intermediaries when dealing with green issues in relation to mortgage applications.

The companies have also been working with lenders and the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) as part of this initiative.

Advisers seeking support have been urged to get in touch with their usual contacts at Legal and General, SimplyBiz Mortgages and Sesame Bankhall Group.

The collaborative also wants other distribution firms to join them and make themselves available to support advisers.

Michele Golunska, CEO of Sesame Bankhall Group, said climate change was a bigger issue than housing and mortgages alone, but acknowledged that new legislation would alter borrower choice.

“Mortgage advisers play a critical role in helping customers secure what is likely to be their largest ever purchase. We are focused on ensuring they are robustly supported to do so,” she added.

Kevin Roberts, director of Legal and General Mortgage Club, added: “We believe that collaboration will be key to addressing this hugely important issue. We have already been working closely with lenders and will soon be able to deliver educational content, available as structured continuing professional development pieces, centred on supporting the advice journey.

“But our aims extend beyond sharing practical guidance alone, and we are committed to ensuring advisers’ interests are represented among various government and trade bodies, while helping intermediary businesses develop their own sustainability guidelines. Our hope is that the industry will be inspired by our initiative, and we wholeheartedly welcome those who would like to join us in addressing this challenge.”

Richard Merrett, head of strategic development at SimplyBiz Mortgages, said the group was about ensuring advisers have a voice and are supported as they work to raise awareness.

He added: “We hope to create a positive culture around identifying the issues impacting consumers and giving clarity to advisers around what is entering their world, so they have greater opportunities to demonstrate expertise and advise on actions with their clients.”