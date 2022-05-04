Habito launches first buy-to-let tracker products

The trackers are available for the whole term of the mortgage, rather than a set initial number of years. The lender said that this combined with no ERCs gives landlords complete flexibility with their mortgage.

The products are available up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV), starting at 2.5 per cent above base rate. This comes with a 1.5 per cent fee.

From 80 per cent LTV upwards the rate is 2.85 per cent above the base rate. This tier comes with a two per cent fee.

The rates are available for purchase and remortgage, and for individual landlords or limited company landlords.

The products can be combined with their cashback bonus, which they introduced in November 2020.

Brokers can access the products through both L&G, Dynamo, Connect and Tenet.

Alan Fitzpatrick (pictured), vice president of lending at Habito, said: “We believe our new tracker range will be of interest to landlords who might want to ride out the current period of high inflation, to when the fixed-rate pricing landscape improves.”