You are here: Home - News -

News

Tenet to remove select ARs in ‘quality drive’ as regulation tightens

by:
  • 06/05/2022
  • 0
Tenet to remove select ARs in ‘quality drive’ as regulation tightens
Tenet Networks Services has announced it will be tightening its membership criteria for existing and new members, so select appointed representatives (AR) will be released from its network in the coming months.

The company said this “quality drive” was due to the regulator’s increasing focus on the good customer outcomes, which includes new consumer duty and increasing scrutiny of the AR and principal regime. It noted that this was also “in-line with industry peers”.

The firm did not disclose how many firms were being let go from its network, but a spokesperson said that it was a “small number”. It currently has 439 members on its network.

The company said the small number of firms being released could not meet “new quality standards”, were not writing enough business for the network to “adequately assess their competency” or they had other business interests so were not “fully engaged” with the advice business.

It added that the firms have already been informed and were in discussions about “alternative options within the group or support to grow their business”. This could include joining another network or becoming a directly authorised broker.

The firm also announced that it would launch a learning and development portal with further training, marketing toolkit, communication, better knowledge base and new policy framework that manages the introduction of new policy and version control.

Steve Jones, managing director at Tenet Network Services, said: “Our strategy is to ensure all members are fully prepared for future increases in regulatory oversight by providing them with the tools, support, and security they need to operate and grow with confidence.

“Quality has to come before quantity. Raising the entrance bar for new members has resulted in us declining record numbers of applicants in the last 12 months, whilst our tightening of existing membership criteria has naturally meant some firms who do not meet the required quality standards are being released.”

He added that Tenet was in discussion with affected firms about options and it was supporting members who had expressed a desire to grow.

“Such decisions have not been taken lightly but are necessary to protect the network from firms posing a clear compliance and profitability risk to other members. As a network, it’s vital we remain strong, not just in terms of how we operate, but also strong in the knowledge we are all working together towards a common goal – providing quality advice that gives members and their clients security and financial peace of mind,” he said.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.