You are here: Home - News -

News

Beverley BS to host cycle challenge and tea party for community centre fundraiser

by:
  • 11/05/2022
  • 0
Beverley BS to host cycle challenge and tea party for community centre fundraiser
Beverley Building Society will host a cycle challenge and Jubilee tea party next week to raise money for the local Beverly Cherry Tree Community Centre.

The events will occur in its Saturday Market branch in Beverley between 16 May and 20 May.

The team is aiming to cycle 211 miles over the course of the week on an exercise bike, and progress will be shared on the company’s social media feed.

Once the cycle challenge is completed the team will host a Jubilee tea party, which will take place between 9am and 5pm on 25 May. As part of the event there will be a Jubilee-themed cake raffle to raise funds.

On the day, manager of the community centre, Jo Ramsey, and Beverley’s mayor Linda Johnson will visit the branch, along with young children who use the centre.

The community centre, which is the chosen charity of the year for the mutual, has been serving the area since 1993 and provides a lifeline to vulnerable local people.

It receives over 1,000 calls a month from locals and services include a pantry for affordable food, Little Gruffalo’s Pre-School, a youth club and free advice on money, housing and employment.

Beverley has already donated £3,000 to the centre so far, which includes £1,000 raised via donation for every vote cast by its members at its recent annual general meeting.

The mutual has also given every member two days’ volunteering time, pro rata, so they can help at the community centre and other charities.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.