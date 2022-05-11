Beverley BS to host cycle challenge and tea party for community centre fundraiser

Beverley Building Society will host a cycle challenge and Jubilee tea party next week to raise money for the local Beverly Cherry Tree Community Centre.

The events will occur in its Saturday Market branch in Beverley between 16 May and 20 May.

The team is aiming to cycle 211 miles over the course of the week on an exercise bike, and progress will be shared on the company’s social media feed.

Once the cycle challenge is completed the team will host a Jubilee tea party, which will take place between 9am and 5pm on 25 May. As part of the event there will be a Jubilee-themed cake raffle to raise funds.

On the day, manager of the community centre, Jo Ramsey, and Beverley’s mayor Linda Johnson will visit the branch, along with young children who use the centre.

The community centre, which is the chosen charity of the year for the mutual, has been serving the area since 1993 and provides a lifeline to vulnerable local people.

It receives over 1,000 calls a month from locals and services include a pantry for affordable food, Little Gruffalo’s Pre-School, a youth club and free advice on money, housing and employment.

Beverley has already donated £3,000 to the centre so far, which includes £1,000 raised via donation for every vote cast by its members at its recent annual general meeting.

The mutual has also given every member two days’ volunteering time, pro rata, so they can help at the community centre and other charities.