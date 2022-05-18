Hampden and Co appoints Hannah Berridge as head of professional partnerships

Private bank Hampden and Co has hired Hannah Berridge as its head of professional partnerships.

She joins from private bank C. Hoare and Co where she was a relationship manager, working with legal, accountancy and wealth management firms. Prior to that, she was a private banker at Coutts.

In her role at Hampden and Co, Berridge will build on the bank’s relationships with intermediaries and professional service firms. She will be based in London where she will report to chief commercial officer, Andrew Bell.

In its most recent results for the financial year, 2021, Hampden and Co reported strong growth in lending and deposits which it said was driven, in part, by an increase in referrals from professional intermediaries. Referrals from mortgage brokers rose over 38 per cent year-on-year.

Its deposits rose 39 per cent to £696m in 2021, with loans and advances increasing 29 per cent to £422m.

The bank operates in the residential, buy-to-let, multiple property and self-build markets.

Berridge (pictured) said: “Hampden and Co has experienced growing demand from a broad range of intermediaries in recent years. With our focus exclusively on banking, we work in partnership, rather than compete with other professionals.

“We are well placed to help their clients optimise their borrowing and to safeguard their deposits, whilst providing a highly personalised day-to-day banking service. I very much look forward to strengthening and growing our network of professional partners.”

Bell added: “We are delighted to welcome Hannah to Hampden and Co. She brings an extensive knowledge of the sector and a proven ability to build and maintain strong relationships with clients and professionals.”