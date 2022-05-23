You are here: Home - News -

Tenet Compliance Services partners with Legal and General Mortgage Club

by:
  • 23/05/2022
Tenet Compliance Services (TCS) has partnered with Legal and General Mortgage Club to support directly authorised advisers.

 

Legal and General clients will get TCS’ free mortgage tools, enabling them to find data on providers, including criteria, affordability and suitable product examples.

TCS advisers will have support from the mortgage club’s relationship management and mortgage support services teams, as well as access to its lender panel and its referral partners and includes free access to end-to-end mortgage platform Smartr365. The mortgage broker CRM system aims to help advisers save time and reduce paperwork.

Clare Beardmore (pictured), head of broker and propositions at Legal and General Mortgage Club said: “We are committed to supporting the advice community, and equipping them with the tools needed to support a wide range of clients, including those with complex income scenarios.

“We are confident that today’s partnership will streamline day-to-day business for TCS client firms.”

Warren Vickers, managing director at Tenet Compliance Services added: “Tenet Compliance Services is constantly looking at new ways to help everyone get access to quality financial support and guidance.

“This partnership with Legal and General fits perfectly with our commitment to providing advisers and their clients with the very best tools, information, and support they need to move forward with confidence and make the most informed decisions.”

