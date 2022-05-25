You are here: Home - News -

News

More2life appoints director of manufacturing and adviser propositions

by:
  • 25/05/2022
  • 0
More2life appoints director of manufacturing and adviser propositions
Equity release lender More2life has recruited Les Pick into the newly created role of director of manufacturing and adviser propositions.

 

In the role, he will be responsible for enhanced coordination and communication between the adviser community and the more2life sales and operations teams.

Pick will also help to ensure that as more2life develops systems, products and approaches that it fully understands and meets the real needs of advisers across the sector.

He has previously worked for Aviva, Equity Release Supermarket, LV= and most recently, as head of sales – equity release at Canada Life.

Pick (pictured), said: “I am delighted to be joining More2life at such an exciting time for the market.  Later life lending is higher on the agenda than ever before and I am looking forward to working with Dave and the rest of the team as we ensure that advisers receive the type of service, support and products that they have come to expect from More2life.”

Dave Harris, chief executive of More2life, added: “Les is a familiar and well respected name in the later life lending market so we are pleased to be able to add him to the senior management team at More2life.

“We see this appointment as a key step towards helping to support the wider adviser community by continuing to listen to brokers as they work hard to find the right options for their customers.  This year is proving to be extremely busy across the entire market and More2life remains focused on investing in systems and talent that will allow us provide this personalised approach.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/