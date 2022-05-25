You are here: Home - News -

News

Self-employed twice as likely to be rejected for a mortgage – TML

by:
  • 25/05/2022
  • 0
Self-employed twice as likely to be rejected for a mortgage – TML
Self-employed (SE) individuals are twice as likely to be rejected for a mortgage compared to their PAYE counterparts, according to the Exploring Adverse Credit report from The Mortgage Lender (TML).

SE applicants, who make up around 4.2m British workers, are often treated with stricter affordability assessments to those who are employed due to their irregular or complex incomes, making them appear riskier to most lenders even when they are high earners.

The survey found that 19 per cent of self-employed applicants have had mixed results of whether their application was accepted or denied, compared to only 11 per cent of employed individuals who said the same.

Nearly a quarter, 23 per cent, of self-employed individuals have had their mortgage application denied in the past compared to just 12 per cent of employed workers.

Many, 38 per cent, are also put off applying for a mortgage or remortgaging due to their “weak” credit score as a result of the inconsistent earnings, denying them access to better loans and interest rates. This is compared to nearly half, 48 per cent, of employed people who said the same.

Peter Beaumont (pictured), CEO at The Mortgage Lender said: “It is typical for the number of self-employed to grow when coming out of a recession, or in this case a pandemic also.

“While it may offer those workers more freedom, the major drawback of self-employment is the perception of income inconsistency, and consequently a greater challenge when it comes to borrowing large sums of money.”

A lack of confidence in the system

TML reports that even SEs taking steps to make themselves a more appealing mortgage applicant, such as a strong credit score, many do not see the benefits of accessing loans due to their employment status.

Although the number of SEs is smaller than it was at the start of the pandemic, the number of people choosing to work for themselves had been steadily rising since the early 2000s.

The study concludes that with the growing number of people becoming self-employed, lenders must adapt and be open to offering mortgages to those with more complex incomes.

Beaumont added: “Fortunately, there are steps the self-employed can take to make themselves more attractive to lenders, like increasing their credit score, or saving for a bigger deposit to bring down their loan-to-value ratio.

“At the same time, however, the onus must fall on lenders to be more open to working with these enterprising individuals.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are you already seeing customers struggle with affordability?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.