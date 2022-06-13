You are here: Home - News -

News

Newcastle Intermediaries expands Joint Mortgage Sole Proprietor range

by:
  • 13/06/2022
  • 0
Newcastle Intermediaries expands Joint Mortgage Sole Proprietor range
Newcastle Intermediaries' Joint Mortgage Sole Proprietor (JMSP) portfolio will include five-year fixed rate products available up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

JMSP can help first time buyers get on to the property ladder or borrowers wanting to purchase a home later in life. They use the income of a family member to increase borrowing capacity.

Newcastle’s range includes a 90 per cent LTV at 3.49 per cent – with an APRC 3.8 per cent – and a 95 per cent at 3.59 per cent, with an APRC of 3.9 per cent.

All fixed-rate products in the JMSP portfolio come with a free standard valuation on properties of up to £500,000 and allow 10 per cent overpayments per annum in addition to the £499 overpayments already permitted.

Adapting to borrowers’ circumstances

Mortgage affordability is calculated using income from both the occupying and non-occupying borrower. Although the mortgage will be in joint names, the occupying borrower will own the property and will be the sole name on the title deeds.

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, (pictured) said: “All borrowers’ circumstances are different, and it’s important to Newcastle Building Society that our approach to affordability adapts accordingly. Our competitive range of JMSP products are already being employed by brokers to meet their clients’ homeownership goals and now, as we introduce these five-year fixed rate products up to 95 per cent LTV, borrowers who require family support have the opportunity to secure the home they have their heart set on.”

Scott Taylor-Barr, financial adviser at Carl Summers Financial Services said JBSP mortgages have been one of the really useful innovations in the mortgage market over the past few years.

“There are more and more lenders able to look at lending on this basis, which is great for borrowers. Newcastle’s JBSP deals for those with just a five per cent deposit is good news and will help more people become home owners. It is very important to get good quality advice with these mortgages, especially the person helping the buyer, as they will have all of the responsibility of having a mortgage, but have no claim on the property they are helping to buy.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.