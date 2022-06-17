You are here: Home - News -

News

Pepper reprices affordable housing, residential and BTL mortgages

by:
  • 17/06/2022
  • 0
Pepper reprices affordable housing, residential and BTL mortgages
Pepper Money has repriced its range of affordable housing, residential and buy to let (BTL) mortgages in response to rising swap rates.

The specialist lender said it had increased rates across its residential fixed rate range by an average of 0.64 per cent following recent rate rises.

Brokers who have an existing decision in principle on Pepper Money’s old range have seven days to submit a full mortgage application in order to secure the rate.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “It’s no secret that rates are increasing across the market, and may continue to rise.

“In this environment, it’s important that customers are able to apply for and secure existing rates quickly, before they increase in line with expectations. So now, perhaps more than ever before, service and turnaround are key considerations for brokers in choosing a lender. At Pepper Money, we aim to assess all documents and complete an underwriting assessment within 24 hours.”

He added: “This means we are able to provide certainty quickly. Our broker calls are answered on average in under a minute and we provide dedicated case owners from application to offer, ensuring consistency clarity, and the ability to speak directly to them during the application journey.

“With this approach, we are able to continue to provide competitive solutions for customers whose circumstances leave them overlooked by high street lenders and can be let down by the slow turnaround times that are currently impacting some specialist lenders.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.