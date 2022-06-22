You are here: Home - News -

Coreco launches first separately-branded network member

by:
  • 22/06/2022
Coreco launches first separately-branded network member
Broker firm Coreco has announced the first member of its network will be Coreco-MPS, a separate breakaway company of the broker led by long-serving employees.

It will be run by Tom Matthews, who was most recently associate director for Coreco Commercial for nearly seven years, and Jan Pearce, who has been with Coreco Group for nearly five years.

The company currently has a paraplanner and has employed a trainee broker, with further recruitment planned for the future.

It has its own brand and website, with all enquiries triaged straight to the team.

It is aimed at brokers who want to “actively grow their own business” under the Coreco brand and access key support.

This includes Coreco’s technology and client serving platform, the ability to use Coreco Hub in Central London, leveraging key lender relationships as well as access to compliance support, retention team, commercial finance team and protection specialists. Marketing advice and PR is also available.

There is also a retirement scheme where Coreco can service a network member’s client bank whilst paying a commission to provide additional income.

In an interview earlier this year with Mortgage Solutions, Coreco’s chief executive Andrew Montlake (pictured) said that network growth was on the cards and it was working with two network partners who were both looking to grow. He added that it was in discussion with several more.

Matthews said the firm was excited to be “taking the next step forward in our progression” and there was only one company it would want to partner with.

“Having worked alongside Coreco for more than 10 years we have a developed a deep understanding and friendship, our professional and social ambitions are perfectly aligned. Jules and Monty are two of the most respected figures in the industry whom we have personally learned so much from over the past decade,” he said.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand our business and to continue to diligently serve our loyal existing clients and many more yet to discover what fantastic advisers and people we are.”

Montlake said that Matthews and Pearce had worked with the firm for many years and were two of the leading brokers in the company.

“They are incredibly talented and diligent, and making this move is the logical next step having grown a formidable network of clients and introducers over the last decade through their hard work and dedication to their clients,” he said.

“They were passionate about forming their own new company under Coreco and are keen to employ, train, and grow their own talent. As people they epitomise the ethos and DNA of Coreco, always making a valuable contribution and we are delighted they are part of the Coreco extended family.”

