Natwest ups select rates by 0.79 per cent

  • 30/06/2022
Natwest has increased select rates by up to 0.79 per cent in its new business range, including first-time buyer, shared equity and buy-to-let products, as well as residential and buy-to-let products in its existing customer range.

In its new business range, its first-time buyer residential product rates have risen by 0.4 per cent.

This includes its five-year fixed rate purchase at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) which has gone from 3.09 per cent to 3.49 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has gone up from 3.14 per cent to 3.54 per cent. Both are subject to product fee of £995 and £1,000 cashback.

Natwest’s new business shared equity products have gone up by as much as 0.76 per cent. Its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV had risen from 2.69 per cent to 3.45 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV has increased from 2.7 per cent to 3.46 per cent. Both of the prior products come with a product fee of £995 and £250 cashback.

Help to Buy products in the new business range have also risen by as much as 0.79 per cent, which includes two-year fixed remortgage product at 75 per cent LTV has gone up from 2.62 per cent to 3.41 per cent. This has a product fee of £995 and £500 cashback.

Buy-to-let products in the new business range have risen by nearly 0.45 per cent. A two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV now stands at 2.56 per cent, up from 3.01 per cent. It is subject to a £1,495 fee.

Residential green mortgages have gone up by as much as 0.46 per cent. This includes a five-year fixed rate remortgage at 85 per cent LTV which gone from 2.89 per cent to 3.35 per cent. It has a product fee of £995.

Buy-to-let green mortgages have increased by as much as 0.4 per cent. Its two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV has risen from 2.77 per cent to 3.17 per cent and is subject to a £995 fee.

In its existing customer range, certain switcher residential products have gone up by around 0.25 per cent. This includes a two-year fixed rate switcher at 100 per cent LTV, which stands at 3.59 per cent, up from 3.34 per cent.

Certain buy-to-let switcher products have increased by around 0.4 per cent. An example includes its five-year fixed rate switcher at 60 per cent LTV, which has gone up from 2.59 per cent to 2.99 per cent.

