You are here: Home - News -

News

UK adults miss major bill payments amid strain on household finances – TML

by:
  • 06/07/2022
  • 0
UK adults miss major bill payments amid strain on household finances – TML
Around six per cent of UK adults have missed a significant payment over the last two years due to increasing household expenses, rising to a tenth when looking at those planning to buy a property.

According to a survey of more than 2,000 adults conducted by The Mortgage Lender (TML), the pandemic has put a strain on household finances with four our of every 100 adults believed to have missed multiple payments over the last two years.

TML’s research also found that a tenth of people planning to buy a property within the next year had missed a payment in the past two years.

Young adults were among those most likely to have experienced financial difficulty, as 11 per cent of 18-34-year-olds had missed at least one usual payment in the past two years. This was nearly four times the amount of over-55s, at three per cent, who missed payments.

TML said it was concerned that prospective homebuyers were those most likely to have accrued adverse credit recently, with 10 per cent, admitting to having missed one or more payments in the past two years, putting them at risk of having a mortgage application rejected.

Across all adults who admitted to missing a payment, the average number of payments missed was three, with 31 per cent missing five or more.

The most common missed payment was a credit card payment, which accounted for 45 per cent of all missed payments. The next most common missed payment, at 40 per cent, was a utility bill, followed 27 per cent, missing a council tax bill, 25 per cent missing rent payments and 23 per cent missing personal loan repayments. Missed mortgage payments accounted for seven per cent of missed payments.

 

Mortgage industry needs to help

Peter Beaumont, chief executive of The Mortgage Lender, said: “It’s nearly two years since the onset of Covid-19 and the true picture of the financial difficulty faced by some people is coming into sharp focus.

“With greater clarity on household’s credit history during this period, we’re now seeing the potential dangers to people’s financial futures too. The past two years have impacted many people’s jobs and salaries, putting a squeeze on household finances, and now with the rising cost of living due to high inflation and energy costs there is even greater pressure on the nation’s finances.

“In such a volatile economic climate, it’s important that more people are prevented from falling down a rabbit hole of financial difficulty. The lending market needs to become better equipped to deal with the greater quantities of people who are emerging from the pandemic with adverse credit histories. Rather than penalising people for the consequences of an unprecedented event, the industry should be working together to support those who’ve missed payments so that people, especially aspiring homeowners, aren’t locked out of the market.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.